Juanita (Atkisson) Yocum
December 4, 1923 – March 1, 2020
Juanita (Nita), age 96, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Juanita was born to Clara “Marie” (Cockrell) and Orian Atkisson in Ivanhoe, Fannin, Texas. At a young age her family moved to Hardwick, CA. She graduated Valedictorian in 1941 from Laton High School.
Juanita was the oldest of 5 children; she was preceded in death by Marion, Ernest and Orion (Sonny) Atkisson and Louise Bryant-Davis.
She is survived by her beloved children Larry Yocum, Dan Yocum and Charlene Yocum-White; her stepbrother Leonard Oliver; 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Joan and Dorothy Atkisson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
Juanita lived in Lakeside while married to Charles Yocum and raising her children. She was active in the Lakeside Mother's Club the Lakeside Church and 4-H.
She loved bowling and square-dancing and belonged to numerous teams and groups over the years. Juanita was gifted with a beautiful voice and a love of music.
We will miss her physical presence, but she will forever live in our hearts.
The Celebration of Juanita's Life is postponed and will be announced when scheduled.
Family and Friends are invited to view Juanita's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Service information
2:00PM
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.