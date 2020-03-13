Juanita (Atkisson) Yocum

December 4, 1923 – March 1, 2020

Juanita (Nita), age 96, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Juanita was born to Clara “Marie” (Cockrell) and Orian Atkisson in Ivanhoe, Fannin, Texas. At a young age her family moved to Hardwick, CA. She graduated Valedictorian in 1941 from Laton High School.

Juanita was the oldest of 5 children; she was preceded in death by Marion, Ernest and Orion (Sonny) Atkisson and Louise Bryant-Davis.

She is survived by her beloved children Larry Yocum, Dan Yocum and Charlene Yocum-White; her stepbrother Leonard Oliver; 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Joan and Dorothy Atkisson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juanita lived in Lakeside while married to Charles Yocum and raising her children. She was active in the Lakeside Mother's Club the Lakeside Church and 4-H.

She loved bowling and square-dancing and belonged to numerous teams and groups over the years. Juanita was gifted with a beautiful voice and a love of music.

We will miss her physical presence, but she will forever live in our hearts.