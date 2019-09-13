Juan Miguel Perez
December 10, 1977 – August 29, 2019
Juan Miguel Perez was born on December 10, 1977 and passed away on August 29, 2019 at the age of 41. Juan was born in Hanford, CA, to San Juana B. and Miguel P. Perez. He was the loving husband to Frankie Perez and the proud father of two girls, Jess and Sammy, who both share his love of music and his artistic talents.
Juan is survived by his wife, his daughters, his mother San Juana, and his siblings and their spouses; Mary and Robert , Alexandra Perez and Tammy Roberts, Leonisia, Luis and Eren, Enedina Pacheco, Antonio Pacheco, and Jose Pacheco, uncles and aunts; Yolanda, Alex, Sylvia, Marta, Gloria, Hector, and many nieces, nephews, Anika, Vanessa, Vincent, Isaiah Xavier, Luis, Mya, Jayde, Luke, Emma, Cristian, Natalie, Gia and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
Juan was preceded in death by his sisters Naomi, Yolanda, and Veronica, his father Miguel, and his grandparents Francis and Alejandro. For those who knew him well, I say on his behalf, “And you Hatings!”
Services for Juan will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 beginning at 9:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. A Rosary will be said at 10:00am and Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am all at the Church. Burial will be at Hanford Cemetery, 10500 10th Ave., Hanford.
Donations are being accepted at the Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home at Bush St., Hanford, Ca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.