Juan Jimenez

August 29, 1941 – February 3, 2020

Juan Jimenez of Hanford passed away on Monday, February 3, 2030 at the age of 78. Juan was born in Texas on August 29, 1941 to Julian and Maria Jimenez. In 1963 he met and later married, Margarita “Margie” Olivio. After living in the Huron and Coalinga areas, Juan and Margie eventually settled in Hanford to raise their family. Juan worked for over 50 years as a mechanic in the agriculture industry, during which time he was employed by Cinco Farms, Sierra Produce, A&B Ag Service and ending his career at Zacky Farms.

In his spare time, Juan enjoyed fishing and camping. One of his most loved adventures was loading up as many of the grandkids as he could to go camping and show them his love of fishing. He will be remembered for his huge heart to help others, the ultimate mechanic, being a jokester who loved to play jokes on others, and for always having either a cup of coffee or a “brewski” in his hand.