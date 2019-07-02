Joyce Gravance
January 24, 1941 – June 24, 2019
Joyce Gravance passed away in a Sacramento hospital at the age of 78. She was born to Frank and Mary Avila in Laton and she was their only child. She married Richard Gravance and they raised their family in Laton. She helped her husband around the ranch and taking care of the cows. Joyce was an animal lover her whole life and her and Richard would travel around with the Sierra West Rodeo where they were very active. On their 25th anniversary they renewed their wedding vows. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society in Hanford.
Joyce is survived by her 4 children: Kathleen Gravance of AZ, Richard D. Gravance of Rescue, Kevin Gravance of Laton and Rochelle Gravance of MT, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard C. Gravance in 2004.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Friday at 6:00 P.M. at St. Peter's. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:30 A.M. at St. Peter's with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Friends who wish can make donations in Joyce's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650.
