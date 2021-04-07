You have permission to edit this article.
Joyce A. Chambers
Joyce A. Chambers

May 29, 1965 - March 28, 2021

Joyce Anne Chambers, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt left this world on the morning of March 28, 2021. She passed away at the age of 65. Joyce was born at Nassau County General Hospital in New Hyde Park, NY on May 29, 1955 and spent her childhood in New York and Maryland. In 2007, after spending most of their life on the East Coast, Joyce moved to Hanford, CA in order to be spend more time with her grandchildren, whom she absolutely loved being around. She worked locally at Hanford Sentinel since 2007. She will be remembered for being dedicated to her family and career.

Joyce is preceded in death by her mother Ellen Heck and father Alvin Heck.

Joyce is survived by her husband, James R. “Jim” Chambers, sons James J. “Josh” (Stacy) and Brett Chambers, brother Alan (Korva) Heck, grandchildren Deidre, Jaiden and Liam Chambers, and nieces Kaiia and Alena Heck-Coleman.

A memorial service will be held on April 14, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Whitehurt-McNamara Funeral Home, located at 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA 93230.

The family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her honor, in lieu of flowers.

