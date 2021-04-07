Joyce A. Chambers

Joyce Anne Chambers, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt left this world on the morning of March 28, 2021. She passed away at the age of 65. Joyce was born at Nassau County General Hospital in New Hyde Park, NY on May 29, 1955 and spent her childhood in New York and Maryland. In 2007, after spending most of their life on the East Coast, Joyce moved to Hanford, CA in order to be spend more time with her grandchildren, whom she absolutely loved being around. She worked locally at Hanford Sentinel since 2007. She will be remembered for being dedicated to her family and career.
Joyce is preceded in death by her mother Ellen Heck and father Alvin Heck.
Joyce is survived by her husband, James R. “Jim” Chambers, sons James J. “Josh” (Stacy) and Brett Chambers, brother Alan (Korva) Heck, grandchildren Deidre, Jaiden and Liam Chambers, and nieces Kaiia and Alena Heck-Coleman.
A memorial service will be held on April 14, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Whitehurt-McNamara Funeral Home, located at 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA 93230.
The family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her honor, in lieu of flowers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.