Joshua Machado
Joshua Machado

January 13, 2021

Josh passed away tragically on January 13, 2021, ten days shy of his 44th birthday. His family would like all to know that he was far more than the way he died. Josh was a son, a grandson, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a cousin, a friend, an amazing chef and so, so much more. He was dearly loved, and his passing has left a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled. While his last years on earth were filled with much pain and sorrow, we are devastated he is gone, and our only comfort comes from the knowledge he is now at peace in the loving arms of his parents, Eddie and Virginia Machado.

In addition to his parents, Josh was preceded in death by grandparents George & Margaret Machado and Jim & Jane Smith, aunt and uncle Janice & Homer James, cousin Patrick Parsons and niece Ellie Vleming. Sadly, five days after Josh, his aunt Linda Ratliff also passed. Left to cherish his memory are his sister Cyndi (Robert) Crase, brothers Chuck (Magy) Machado and Mike (Norma) Machado, nieces Kayleigh, Kayle and Kate, nephews Matthew, Sebastian and Daniel, great-nephew Kadin, a large extended family and many friends.

Though you have made me see troubles, many and bitter, you will restore my life again; from the depths of the earth you will again bring me up. Psalm 71:20

