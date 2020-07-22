October 31, 1942-July 16, 2020
Josephine Z. Weston, (Josie), 77 of Kingsburg, California passed away peacefully in the early morning, of Wednesday, July 16, 2020 in her sleep surrounded by her family. She was born on October 31, 1942 in San Jose, California to John and Mary (Taormina) Zoria.
Aside from her devoted and loving husband, John, Josie also leaves behind her three cherished daughters, Mary Weston of Red Bluff, Dolly Weston Scott of Portland, Oregon & Diana Weston Johnson (Matthew) of Kingsburg and her grandchildren, the lights of her life, Kendall & Andrew Scott and Morgan & Abigail Johnson. She was preceded in death by her adoring parents, John & Mary Zoria; her beloved sister and best friend, Marie Shadle & her brother, John Zoria, Jr., numerous cousins, and many cherished friends.
Josie lived in San Jose until she married her much-loved husband of 59 years, John William Weston. The newlyweds relocated to Yuba City where John began his career at Del Monte and started a family. As a young girl, Josie grew up in a big Italian family always surrounded by all of her Zoria and Taormina cousins.
Josie’s beautiful smile and bright blue eyes lit up a room. We will hear her infectious laughter for many years. Josie dedicated her life to her family. She loved to entertain friends and family and made her home welcome to everyone. She decorated for every holiday between Valentines’ Day to New Year and made a special meal for every occasion.
Josie spent the last 31 years making Kingsburg her home, meeting friends at every corner. She loved to support local businesses through her joy of shopping. She worked at the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce for a few years where she loved helping with the Swedish Festival. Josie retired from Holy Family Church in 1994 as the church secretary.
She enjoyed her retirement traveling all over the world. When she was home, she actively participated in the Catholic Women’s Club, the Tuesday Club and her Bunco Card Club where she treasured the relationships she made and developed over the years, and the birthday club of her closest friends.
A recitation of the Rosary, Josie will be celebrated by Frs. Greg Beaumont and her brother in law, Thomas Weston, SJ on Tuesday, July 21 beginning at 10:00 am followed immediately by a Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg. Procession to Kingsburg Cemetery after mass. A celebration of life is planned for a future date, once the Covid-19 restrictions have passed.
