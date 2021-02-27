Josephine S. Baiz passed away peacefully on Friday February 19, 2021. Josephine was born to parents Juan and Catalina Hernandez Sepeda on November 26, 1933 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Ralph Baiz Jr., who passed away on October 30, 2007.
Josephine had a strong sense of self, religious-faith and vigor for living that penetrated all aspects of her being. She was among California's rarest who, together with her husband, went from being a migrant farmworker to becoming a farm owner in Selma, CA. Josephine also took great pride in her civic responsibilities, including her service as Election Precinct Officer for many decades. She worked for many years in packing houses and as a seamstress in the Fresno County area.
Josephine loved being a homemaker and had many hobbies and talents. She built a warm, loving and happy home for her large and extended family. Dancing and listening to cumbias brought her great joy.
Josephine was a passionate and avid gardener and could be seen tending to her beautiful roses and lush garden on most days. She was a talented artist; painting on canvas and on old farm saws, making beautiful ceramics, arranging flower displays, and decorating cakes were particular highlights. She also loved the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing and having family barbeques along the rivers and lakes of the beautiful Sierra Mountains.
Josephine's greatest love was her family and her legacy will live on in us all.
She is survived by her eight children Sylvia Baiz, Edward Baiz, Gloria Baiz, Rosemary Baiz, Patricia Baiz Williams, Steve Baiz, Ana Baiz Torres and Grace Baiz Soto; thirteen grandchildren Alexis, Eduardo, Samuel, Vanessa, Andrea, Eduardo, Alex, Tomás, Adriana, Miranda, AnaAlicia, Linda, and Isaiah; two great-grandchildren Eliseo and Eneko; brothers Manuel Sepeda and Lino Sepeda; sisters Blasa Camacho, Dionicia Sepeda, Frances Lopez, Kathy Rodriguez and Linda Sierras.
A private recitation of the Holy Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a private interment at Floral Memorial Park in Selma.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.