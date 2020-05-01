× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Josephine Austin McKee

April 27, 1917 – April 28, 2020

Josephine Austin McKee passed away on April 28, 2020, in Hanford California, one day after her 103rd birthday. She was born on April 27, 1917, in Rural Retreat, Virginia, to Joe and Ethel DeBoe. The family relocated to Lemoore and then Hanford when she was 11 years old. She is a graduate of Hanford High School and Visalia Junior College, where she graduated with honors. She worked for the Edison Company in Visalia before she married her husband C.J. (Joe) McKee in 1938.

At the time, Mr. McKee was employed in the bridge department of the State Division of Highways and they traveled up and down the state, staying in each place for about 3 months until the particular bridge job he was working on was completed. In 1947, they settled in Hanford, where Mr. McKee began working for Kings County in the Surveyor's Office, eventually opening up his own Civil Engineering business in 1950. He was joined in partnership by John Zumwalt in 1973, and the firm was renamed McKee, Zumwalt and Associates. Josephine worked at the firm in a secretarialookkeeping type position until her husband retired in 1978.