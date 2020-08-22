You have permission to edit this article.
July 14, 1938  August 5, 2020

Joseph Leo Caviezel passed away at his home in Hanford, CA on August 5, 2020. Joe was born on July 14, 1938, in South Praire, WA, one of six boys and three girls. He played basketball and baseball at White River High School and graduated in 1956.
At the age of 18, he joined the Army and remained in the Army National Guard for seven years. After moving to Southern California in the mid 1960s, he worked in the dairy industry at Quaker Maid. Joe built a thriving State Farm Insurance business and served his clients for 54 years.
Joe married Barbara (Martella) Caviezel on June 12, 1970, in Whittier, CA. They have three daughters, Tiffany (Miller) Carrillo, married to Mark Carrillo, Lisa (Caviezel) Fields, and Jill Caviezel. He had four grandchildren: Mikaela Carrillo, Marlee Carillo, Sophia Fields, and Aiden Fields. Throughout his life, he spent hundreds of hours on softball and soccer fields and volleyball courts supporting his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed spending lunchtime with friends at the Whittier Elks Lodge. His silly one-liners, quick wit, and his joy in gifting others with State Farm pens will be missed by family, friends, and clients.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 10 am location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Family and Friends are invited to view Joes legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
