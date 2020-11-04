Joseph Daniel Jenkins^

You have permission to edit this article.
Joseph Dan Jenkins passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in Prather. Dan was born in Long Beach, on June 25, 1932. His family moved to Hanford when he was young. He attended school in Grangeville and Hanford High, where he was active in track and field events.

He joined the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He married Doris Macedo in December 1953. They lived in Hanford until 1967 when they moved to Fresno. Later moving to Prather.

Dan returned to college, majoring in agriculture. He was active in the Ag Chemical business for a time. He then returned to college and became an Ag teacher for 20 years. During that time he raised sheep and showed them at fairs.

When he retired, he enjoyed traveling in his motorhome and trips to Europe. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son John Jenkins, his sisters Betty Jo Asbury and Peggy Veach.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris, daughter Jennifer Eveleth and husband David Eveleth and their children Rose, Alex and Decker, and grandson Phillip Jenkins.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home at 10:00 am Friday, November 6th, followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery at 11:30am.

