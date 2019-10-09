Joseph Angel Oebel
December 29, 1993-June 23, 2019
Joseph Angel Oebel Joseph Angel Oebel, known as Joe, was born in Hanford, California on December 29, 1993. He attended Hanford schools. Joe was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson. He worked at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe is survived by his father Jonathan W. Oebel of Tule River Indian Reservation, his mother Teresa Banuelos of Porterville, and Two brothers, Jonathan A. Oebel of Tule River and Nicholas R. Oebel of Hanford, One aunt Barbara Banuelos of Hanford, 3 uncles Rudy Banuelos of Hanford, , Henry Woods of Tule River and Paul Luceo of Tule River, grandparents Rudy and Josie Banuelos, grandfather Steve Peyron Sr., two nephews John Paul Oebel and Nick Oebel, two neices Gabriella and Aniyah Oebel and many cousins who loved him dearly.
Graveside Service will be taking place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lower Cemetery at the Tule River Reservation. Joseph Angel Oebel, known as Joe, was born in Hanford, California on December 29, 1993. He attended Hanford schools. Joe was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson. He worked at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California.
To sign Joseph's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.