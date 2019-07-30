Joseph Abel Morgado aka Joe Boy
October 13, 1937 – July 26, 2019
Joe Morgado 81 of Hanford was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ surrounded by his loving family, on July 26, 2019. Joe was born into this world in 1937 to Frank and Bell Morgado in Lemoore CA.
Where he enjoyed his childhood and attended St. Peter's Catholic Church and served as an altar boy. He graduated from Lemoore High were he also met the love of his life Bonnie Stracner. Joe and Bonnie were married May 17th 1961 and moved to Hanford where they raised their family and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2011. Joe was a proud member of the National Guard. He worked as a master machinist at Green Motor Parts before opening his own business, Joe's Automotive Machine Shop.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife Bonnie, his father Frank Morgado, mother Bell Morgado, Brother Frank R. Morgado, nephews Montye Girty Morgado and Richard Morgado.
He is survived by his son Michael Morgado his wife Gayle Morgado and her children Amy Simmons and Jaymond Popa. Daughter Kristeena Morgado , grandson Jonathan Glass, sister in Law Bootsie Morgado, his loving nieces, and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Friends who wish can make donations in Joe's memory to American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711.
