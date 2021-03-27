Joseph A. Berbereia Sr., 79, of Hanford CA. passed away unexpectedly of pneumonia on March 20, 2021.
Joe was born to Joe C. and Lucy Berbereia on January 29, 1942 in Visalia C.A He was the youngest of 6 boys. He was raised on a Dairy and always had a talent for getting his way. Joe attended and graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1960. He was a bit of an adventurous teenager and settled down to marry his beloved late wife Edna J. Berbereia on June 24th, 1961. He started his career in the Dairy business but ultimately became a long-haul truck driver. He was an extremely hard-working man and prided himself on a job well done. Joe carried that pride into fatherhood; he had a unique way of loving his family and was an immensely proud father and Vovo (grandfather and great-grandfather). His grandchildren and great-grandchildren lit up his face and his heart. He enjoyed camping trips and loved his desserts almost as much as he loved his family. He had an exceptional zest for life, family, and friends.
Joe is survived by his children Patricia and her husband Rick Williams of Hanford CA., Kathryn and her husband Clay Crippen of Hanford CA., Joseph A. Berbereia Jr. and his wife Stacey of Visalia, CA., and Deborah McCormack of Hanford CA. He is also survived by his brothers Edwin and Daniel, thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Edna, his two sons-in-law John Clark and Rick McCormack, his parents Joe C. and Lucy, his brothers Vergene, Alvin, and Serephine.
A Rosary will be held at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home located at 100 W Bush St. Hanford, CA on April 3, 2021. The viewing will be from 1:00-2:00 PM with the rosary beginning at 2:00 PM.
A Mass will be held in his honor on April 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Brigid Catholic Church located at 1001 N. Douty St. Hanford, Ca with the burial following at Grangeville Cemetery located at 10428 14th Ave in Armona, CA.
Immediately following the Funeral Mass a reception will be held at the Hanford Fraternal Hall located at 1015 N. 10th Avenue in Hanford CA.
