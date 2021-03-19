Jose S. Luis

It is with deep sorrow that we say goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Jose Silveira Luis. He passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021.
Jose Silveira Luis was born on July 23rd, 1934 in the island of Faial Azores. He married Maria Alexandrina Luis in 1958. They immigrated as a family to the United States in 1968 with the help of his brother Manuel Luis. He acquired a job as a dairy man and after 15 years purchased his dairy farm fulfilling his American dream. After 27 years he retired living in Hanford surrounded by his Portuguese friends. His passion was spending time with his family and friends. He adored his great grandchildren and even sang Portuguese lullabies to put them to sleep.
He is survived by his wife Maria Alexandrina Luis; daughter Maria Fatima Mendes(Frank) and son Joe Paulino Luis(Larry). He has four Grandchildren and was blessed with 8 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers; Antonio Luis, Ivo Silveira, and Luciano Luis and 1 sister Maria Valentina Azevedo. Along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jose Silveira Luis Jr and Valentina Luis and brothers Manuel Luis and Frank Silveira.
Viewing will be held at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford on Tuesday March 23, 2021 from 4-7pm with a Rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on March 24th at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Laton with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.
