Jose “Joe” Pacheco
September 12, 1942 – November 26, 2019
Jose Belchior “Joe” Pacheco of Hanford passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Joe was born September 13, 1943 in Terceira, Azores to Jose Da Rocha Pacheco and Maria Gomes Da Silva. He grew up in Terceira and in 1969 he married Maria Carmelo Macedo and the newlyweds emigrated to Tulare, California to begin their life together.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe worked in the dairy industry his whole life. He began by milking cows and in 1986 he started his own family dairy which is still operating today. Joe always enjoyed his work on the dairy. His family was the most important part of his life and he loved spending his time with his four grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maria Carmelo Pacheco and his daughter, Elsa Pacheco Cox & husband Tony Cox of Hanford. He leaves his cherished grandchildren; David Anthony Cox, Charles Joseph Cox, Mamie Carmel Cox and Emma Kathleen Cox all of Hanford. Also surviving are his brothers Januario Pacheco of Portugal and Antonio Jaime Pacheco of Canada. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his son David Pacheco in 1992 and one brother, Joao David Pacheco.
There will be a visitation for Joe on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W Bush St., Hanford. A Rosary will be said on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. Mass will follow at 11am. Interment will take place at Tulare District Cemetery 900 E. Kern Ave, Tulare. A reception will follow at the Social Hall of the Tulare Ag Center in Tulare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.