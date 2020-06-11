Jose Jesus Martinez, III
April 25, 1990 – June 5, 2020
Jose Jesus Martinez, III of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away on Friday, June 5th at the age of 30. Jose was born to Jose Martinez and Myra Monteverde. Jose graduated from Lemoore High School. He enjoyed being with his friends and family.
Jose is survived by his parents: Myra Monteverde and Jose Martinez, Jr. of Santa Rosa Rancheria, 1 daughter: Nereya Aiyana Martinez of Lemoore, 4 brothers: Freddy Martinez, Anthony Nieto, Izreal Roberts and Hawk Martinez, 5 sisters: Miranda Higareda, Star Martinez, Ariel Martinez, Samantha Nieto and Mona Gutierrez, grandparents: Michelle & Mike Sisco all of Santa Rosa Rancheria, 4 uncles: Marcos Ochoa, Angelo Romero, Jay Sisco & Jason Sisco.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15th from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at The Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery.
