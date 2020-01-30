Jorge B. Rocha
December 8, 1935 – January 28, 2020
Jorge B. Rocha of Hanford passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Jorge was born December 8, 1935 in Sanguinhal, Sao Jorge, Azores to Elias and Amelia Rocha. He grew up in Sao Jorge and immigrated to California on September 11, 1965 settling in Selma. He worked as a milker on his uncle's dairy in Selma for 6 ½ years. Jorge did leave the love of his life behind and promised to bring her over one day. That day couldn't come fast enough, it was February 16, 1968 when Maria Jesus da Silva immigrated to the US. Maria Jesus and Jorge were married the next month, March 28, 1968 by Father Joseph P. Lima at The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Laton, California and they lived in Selma for 34 years before relocating to Hanford 15 years ago.
Jorge worked at several diaries for many years. One of his passions was working with his hands. He loved to build things, and was very talented at metal work especially welding, concrete work, woodwork and all types of construction. He and Maria designed and built their dream home in Selma. He was a devoted member of St. Brigid Church and belonged to the Holy Ghost Society. He was a man of strong faith; he never missed mass and prayed the rosary every day. He will be most remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by many.
Jorge is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Maria Jesus Rocha; his children Elizabeth Rocha of Oregon, Lisuarte Rocha (Janet) of Fremont, CA and Lucia Chalabian (Chad) of Texas. He leaves his cherished grandchildren; John Paul Borges (26), Elicia Rocha (9), Shawn Rocha (19), Alyssa Rocha (12), Raven Chalabian (18), Jaden Chalabian (16) and Braxton Chalabian (4). Also surviving, his sisters Maria Matos of Kingsburg, Olivia Silveira of Hanford and Maria Verissimo of Lemoore. He was preceded in death by his parents Elias and Amelia and his 2 brothers; Manuel and Luciano Rocha.
A Rosary for Jorge will be said Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10am at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N. Douty St., Hanford. Mass will follow at 10:30am. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
