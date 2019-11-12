Jonathan Ross Torrez
February 9, 1990 - November 3, 2019.
Jonathan Torrez, 29, of Selma passed away on November 3, 2019. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church from 5-8pm on November 13, 2019. A mass of Christian Burial will also be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Selma Cemetery District. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Torrez family.
