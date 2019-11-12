{{featured_button_text}}

Jonathan Ross Torrez

February 9, 1990 - November 3, 2019.

Jonathan Torrez, 29, of Selma passed away on November 3, 2019. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church from 5-8pm on November 13, 2019. A mass of Christian Burial will also be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Selma Cemetery District. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Torrez family.

Service information

Nov 13
Visitation
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
5:00PM-6:00PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
2441 Dockery Ave
Selma, CA 93662
Nov 13

Nov 13
Recitation of the Rosary
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
6:00PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
2441 Dockery Ave
Selma, CA 93662
Nov 13

Nov 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, November 14, 2019
9:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
2441 Dockery Ave
Selma, CA 93662
Nov 14


