Johnny Duran
August 9, 1932-June 1, 2019
Johnny Duran, age 86 passed away at home on June 1, 2019. Johnny was a long-time resident of Hanford and left behind the love of his life for the past 66 years Gloria Valdez-Duran. Johnny was born in Jerome Arizona and retired after 35 years as a carpenter. In addition to his loving wife Gloria, he is survived by his sons John Duran (Maria), Greg Duran (Belinda), daughter Laura Carter (Tim), 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Joe, and sisters Mamie, Eleanor, and Eloise (Gaitan). He was preceded in death by his son Victor, brothers Ray, Toby, Jess, and sisters Isabel and Gloria.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 7 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hanford, California. Viewing 9-10am followed by a rosary and mass. Burial service immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow at the Duran home.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Johnny's story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
