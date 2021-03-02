Johnathan Laury Brooks was born in Coalinga, California on April 11th, 1948. He passed away peacefully in his home on February 24th, 2021.
The youngest of five, John and his four sisters grew up with their parents in the farming industry of the Central Valley. The family moved from ranch to ranch over the years and settled mostly in Kings and Tulare County.
In 1968, John enlisted in the Army, and honorably served his country in Vietnam. He married his childhood friend and they had three children together.
John Brooks lived most of his life in Hanford, California. He was a social and generous man in the community. He worked in a variety of jobs including business ownership, sales, and farming. He had a passion for agriculture and was employed by many ranches throughout the Central Valley and took much pride in his work.
He is survived by his three children, six grandchildren, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
A small gathering of friends and family will be held at Heritage Park in Lemoore, CA at 11 am Wednesday, March 3rd.
