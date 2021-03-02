You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnathan Laury Brooks, Jr.
0 entries

Johnathan Laury Brooks, Jr.

April 11, 1948 - February 25, 2021

  • 0

Johnathan Laury Brooks, Jr., 72, of Hanford passed away February 25th. Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnathan Brooks, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News