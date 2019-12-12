John William Weisser
April 2, 1935 – September 27, 2019
John William Weisser 84 of Hanford, CA was called to be with his beloved wife on September 27, 2019.
John was born in Monterey, CA to John and Marry Weisser. After moving to Hanford he attended Lakeside Hanford Christian Elementary and Hanford High until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 16. John was shipped overseas to fight for our country in the Korean War. John returned to Hanford after the war where he met his wife of 60 years.
John's employment included retail sales at Sears and owner at the Shell gas station. He retired after 25 years with Valley Industrial laundry as a route salesman. He went on to drive a school bus and retired from the school district after 10 years. During that time he also drove for Orange Belt and California department of corrections. John was recognized for several years of volunteering for organizations as the Hanford band boosters, campaign team for the Kings County Sheriff and First Presbyterian youth choir.
John enjoy running the merry-go-round in the park at the Civic Center. He loved camping with family at his favorite spots; Pismo beach, Grant Grove, Shaver Lake and many others.
John is survived by son John William Weisser Jr. and daughter Janalee Kay Cervantes. Grandchildren Andrew James Cervantes and Adam Jared Roderick. Brothers Robert Weisser and Michael Weisser and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Janice Carolyn Weisser and grandson Jacob James Cervantes, brother Douglas Weisser and sister Marilyn Wickert.
John was respected and a well-loved member of his community. He was always ready to lend a hand wherever needed. He made an impact on so many lives, he will be truly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at 1:00 p.m. at Hanford Cemetery ~ at the Tank; 10500 S. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230.
Family and friends are invited to view John's legacy and send condolences to the family at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591.
