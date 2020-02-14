John William Van Dyk
March 26, 1953-February 07, 2020

Mr. John W. Van Dyk passed away on Sunday, February 07, 2020 in Hanford. He is survived by his wife, Betty and their children. He was a dairyman for over 50 years.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5pm till 6:30pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at 11 am at Visalia Cristian Reform Church, 1030 S. Linwood. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.

