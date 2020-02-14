John William Van Dyk
You have free articles remaining.
March 26, 1953-February 07, 2020
Mr. John W. Van Dyk passed away on Sunday, February 07, 2020 in Hanford. He is survived by his wife, Betty and their children. He was a dairyman for over 50 years.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5pm till 6:30pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at 11 am at Visalia Cristian Reform Church, 1030 S. Linwood. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Van Dyk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.