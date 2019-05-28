John Wesley Leasure Sr
November 13, 1955-May 20, 2019
John Wesley Leasure Sr Our hearts are broken. We lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, John Leasure Sr, on May 20, 2019 at his home in Hanford after a hard-fought battle with complications from Type 1 Diabetes.
John was born in Hanford CA to Earl Wesley Leasure and Mary Leasure(Galante). He attended Hanford schools and was a lifelong Hanford resident. He was a mechanic his entire life and enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles in his spare time. He loved music and played guitar & drums in various bands. He loved attending his kids and grandkids sporting events, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and most of all spending time with family. He loved his family above all else.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, John Leasure Jr, his brothers Earl Leasure and Bill Leasure.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pat Leasure; his 3 sons, Tim Leasure (Mijha), Michael Leasure (Virginia), Matt Leasure (Monica); grandchildren, Patrick, Brianna, Cameron, Nick, Haley, Dylan, Nevaeh; brothers, Larry Leasure and Mike Leasure and sister Linda Cardoza and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
John's impact on his family, friends and all who knew him will be cherished forever.
Services will be Tuesday, June 4 at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 10435 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford with burial to follow at Hanford Cemetery 10500 S 10th Ave Hanford.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.