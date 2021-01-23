John Thomas Silveira also known as Sonny, 80, was born December 1, 1940 in Hanford, Ca to John and Eldine Silveira, and passed away peacefully, from a brain tumor, at his home in Visalia on January 19, 2021. He grew up in Lemoore on his familys ' dairy farm working and going to school. After graduating Lemoore High School he joined the Navy. Upon serving his country John married and had two wonderful children. John worked for Armstrong/Pirelli Tire Co for 33 years. He retired and moved to Pismo Beach with his wife Jerilyn whom he was married to for 31 years. John was a devout Catholic and never missed a Sunday mass. John was an avid car enthusiast and loved the gym.
John was preceded in death by his parents John and Eldine Silveira and baby brother Robert. John is survived by his wife Jerilyn Silveira, Daughter Shannon Silveira, Son Jamie Silveira (Nikki), Step- sons, Jeff and John Allison, Brother Rodney Silveira (Laura), Brother Leland Silveira (Margie), Sister Kathleen Semas (Steve) and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church January 27, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore CA 93245. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
