John Thomas Pereira
September 3, 1957-November 26, 2019
John Thomas Pereira passed away too soon on November 26, 2019 in Hanford, California. John was born on September 3, 1957 to Arlene and Frank Pereira, and was one of six children.
He graduated from Hanford High School and remained in Hanford throughout his adult life. During his life, John enjoyed tinkering with cars, watching NASCAR, fishing, playing with his grandchildren at the park, and attending Dodgers baseball games. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed making people laugh.
His mother Arlene, father Frank, and brother Frank precede John in death. He is survived by his children and grandchildren Morghan (Andrew and Aubrey), Mason (Chassidy ), Kortni (Brandon, Ayden, Khloe, and Dylan), and Brandi (Chris, McKennah, Madisyn, and Ayvah), and his girlfriend, Karen, her childrenchildren and grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Alisa (David), and brothers Larry, Manuel, and Michael (Carol), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held honoring John on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Laton Lions Hall at 11 o'clock a.m
