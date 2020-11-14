Gilmer TX John Steglinski passed away at his home in Gilmer Texas at the age of 69, following a lengthy illness.
John was born October 7, 1951 in Sand Springs Montana, to Kazimierz and Stanislawa Steglinski. John attended Westfield Trade High School in Massachusetts, where he learned Finish Carpentry. After High School, John joined the United States Navy, serving most of his 30 year career at Lemoore Naval Air Station, John retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer in 2000. After his military service John moved to Texas with his wife Barbara, he began working for the United States Postal Service and retired again in 2017.
John was a dedicated family man, loved and respected by all who met him. John was an extremely hard worker who ensured that his family was always taken care of. John loved fishing, woodworking, and especially his dog, Madison, who he absolutely adored.
John is survived by his Son, Scott Steglinski, Scott's Wife Patricia, his Daughter Laura Breedlove, Laura's husband Michael, Grandson's Patrick Yanes, Nicolas and Joshua Steglinski, Brian Baker, Bradley and Brice Breedlove. Additionally John is survived by his Sister Donna Regnier-Dionne and many Nieces and Nephews. John was preceded in death by his Wife Barbara, Brother Gary, Sister Alina and his Mother and Father Stanislawa and Kazimierz.
Johns's wishes are to have his ashes spread in the Pacific Ocean.
Fair Winds and Following Seas...
