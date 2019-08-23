John Robert Scott
February 20, 1953-August 3, 2019
At 66 years of age, John Robert Scott passed away on Saturday August 3rd, 2019. John was a long time resident of Hanford and the owner of JR Scott Construction Company. John was born February 20, 1953 to Merton Ralph Scott Jr. and Arlene Ruby Sand in Sacramento. The family eventually moved to Tracy California where John was raised. In the late 70's John began his career as an apprentice in the Carpenters Union and become a Journeyman Carpenter, then obtained his California General Contractors License and started JR Scott Construction in 1982. In 1985, John relocated his family to Hanford where John continued JR Scott Construction during this time in his career John, started mentoring apprentices interested in the trade. He mentored several through the years; most are still working in construction and a variety of building trades today. John was part of the CSLB Industry Expert Witness program and a member of NARI where he held several offices within the organization.
John loved to travel, even better if he could do that traveling on his Spyder Motorcycle. One such journey took John and Darlean to the Sturgis Motor Cycle Rally in South Dakota. As much as he loved to travel he also enjoyed his home, spending time with his family, and his nine Golden Retrievers. He loved to BBQ, take his family and friends to the lake in his ski boat for a day of fun on the water.
John is survived by his wife Darlean, his sisters Barbara Foster and Peggy Minchew. He leaves behind his children Michelle Storey, Tina Fuzzoti, Jeannette Jordan, Robby Scott, Taylor Scott and 10 grandchildren. His parents preceded him in death.
Please join us for fellowship and lunch at a celebration of life to be held at Hanford Fraternal Hall 1015 No. 10th Avenue Hanford, on Sunday September 8th from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
As we all know John had a strong love for his dogs. John's family is requesting donations to the Brando fund (brandosfund.org) or the Kings County SPCA in lieu of flowers.
