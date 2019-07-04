{{featured_button_text}}
May 11, 1946-June 29, 2019

John Paul Rodriguez (73 years) passed away on June 29th, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by 2 sons, Paul Rodriguez and Michael Rodriguez, their wives, and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, John Rodriguez Jr. He also leaves behind his brother and three sisters and their families.

Johnny served honorably in Vietnam and received a purple heart. He was a man of many trades: a mechanic, a truck driver, a business owner. He loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid gardener and a man of high spirits that always had a joke and a smile no matter the circumstances; you rarely heard him complain. He loved his many dogs and you rarely saw him without one. He will be missed but never forgotten. A memorial service will be held at Whitehurst-McNamara F.S. on 7/15/19 at 3:00 pm. Donations can be delivered to Whitehurst-McNamara.

