{{featured_button_text}}
John P. Moran

John P. Moran

February 18, 1935 - June 24, 2019

John passed away in his home. He would want it to be known that he had planned to live forever and did his best to make it. He died being stubborn and raising hell for more than 8 decades. He enjoyed booze, guns, cars and travel until the day he died. He worked hard and played hard.

John was a long time worker (30 years) at Armstrong Tires (Pirelli). After retiring from Armstrong, he worked for the state as a Stationary Engineer at Channel Islands Air National Guard Base in Port Hueneme for ten years, retiring at the age of 65. He enjoyed his retirement traveling.

He is predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Lillian Moran, his father John Moran, his mother Eva Moran and his grandson Ryan Voter.

He is survived by his loving, long time partner Bonnie Hintz, his sister Mary (Cookie) Pagach, his daughters, Debbie Lockwood, Pam Voter, Ginger Stegeman, his son John Moran, his sons-in-laws Frank Stegeman and David Lockwood, his grandchildren Jason and Kyle Brown, Taylor Furtado, Christopher Voter, Britney Wheat, Haley and Macey Lockwood as well as 7 great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John P. Moran
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments