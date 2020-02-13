John Nelson Lowe

November 13, 1952-January 17,2020

John Nelson Lowe 67, of Lemoore, CA passed away January 17,2020, in Fresno,CA surrounded by several family members.

John was born November 13, 1952 to Jim and Margaret Lowe of Huron, CA. He grew up in Huron on the Giffen Ranch and was a retired almond farmer. John loved to fish, travel, watch baseball games and spend time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his time with the guys at the cabin in Los Gatos Canyon above Coalinga, CA.

He is survived by his mother Margaret Lowe of Hanford, CA, his brother Steve and wife Delores Lowe of Lemoore, CA, his son Shane and wife Virginia Lowe of Avenal, CA, his son Mark Lowe of Hanford, CA, his son Scott Lowe of Lemoore, CA. He leaves seven grandchildren Brooke Lowe of Nipomo, CA, Bailey Lowe Piere and husband Bryan Piere of Avenal, CA, Kennedy Lowe of Avenal, CA, Kaitlyn, Karlee and Karson Lowe (and their Mom Kristi Spalding) of Hanford, CA, Anthony Horn of Arkansas and great granddaughter Elena Rose Ruiz, born one week after his passing. John was excited and anxiously awaiting her arrival. John loved his cousins, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and friends.