John Fox Montgomery

December 27, 1931 - March 13, 2020

John was born in Iowa to John Seldon & Hazel Pearl Fox Montgomery on December 27, 1931. John passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 88.

John came to California in 1942 at the age of 12. He attended Hanford High School graduating in 1949. John married Adeline Jean Brazil in January 1951. He worked for his in-laws as well as Manuel Leal milking cows until he began his career with Kings Tulare Tallow Works in 1959 (now known as Baker Commodities) retiring in 1991. John then drove truck and delivered sod for Salyer Sod until he retired again in 2004. John & Adeline moved into town (Hanford) in 1992 from the home they established on the Brazil Ranch in 1957.

John is survived by his two daughters: Valerie Klassen (Darrell) and Cheryle Boeve (Bruce). John had four grandchildren: Steven Richwine (Melissa), Preston Richwine (Heather), Jill Boeve Ketner (Jeff) and Daniel Boeve (Cortney) who has been John's caretaker for the past 3 years. He has six great-grandchildren: Andie, Tyler & Hayden, children of Steven, Maddox & Stella, children of Preston and Blake Boeve, son of Daniel.