John Fox Montgomery
December 27, 1931 - March 13, 2020
John was born in Iowa to John Seldon & Hazel Pearl Fox Montgomery on December 27, 1931. John passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 88.
John came to California in 1942 at the age of 12. He attended Hanford High School graduating in 1949. John married Adeline Jean Brazil in January 1951. He worked for his in-laws as well as Manuel Leal milking cows until he began his career with Kings Tulare Tallow Works in 1959 (now known as Baker Commodities) retiring in 1991. John then drove truck and delivered sod for Salyer Sod until he retired again in 2004. John & Adeline moved into town (Hanford) in 1992 from the home they established on the Brazil Ranch in 1957.
John is survived by his two daughters: Valerie Klassen (Darrell) and Cheryle Boeve (Bruce). John had four grandchildren: Steven Richwine (Melissa), Preston Richwine (Heather), Jill Boeve Ketner (Jeff) and Daniel Boeve (Cortney) who has been John's caretaker for the past 3 years. He has six great-grandchildren: Andie, Tyler & Hayden, children of Steven, Maddox & Stella, children of Preston and Blake Boeve, son of Daniel.
John is also survived by his siblings Richard Montgomery (Georgia), Bob Montgomery (Loretta), Janice Reyes and Sister-in-law Janet Montgomery as well as Sister-in-law Lena Semas (John) and brother-in-law Tony Brazil (Virginia). John is also survived by numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his wife Adeline in December 2017, his parents Seldon Montgomery and Hazel & Winston Thompson, his siblings Donald Montgomery (Jan), Shirley Montgomery Souza (Chuck) Sandra Montgomery, Larry Montgomery, brother-in-law Louis Reyes as well as his in-laws Antonio S & Jennie Brazil, sister-in-law Mary Semas (Tony) and brother in law Eddie Brazil.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:30 with Gravesite service to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In honor of John donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of
America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 1001 or on-line at www.alzfdn.org, www.alz.org or St. Brigid Church 200 E. Florinda St., Hanford Ca. 93230 or Hospicefoundation.org or Charity of Choice.
Family and Friends are invited to view John's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Service information
11:00AM-12:30PM
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
1:00PM-1:30PM
11680 S. 10th Ave
Hanford, CA 93230
