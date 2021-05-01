You have permission to edit this article.
John Faz Garcia, Sr
John Faz Garcia, Sr

July 13, 1938 - April 20, 2021

John Faz Garcia, Sr., 82, of Lemoore passed away April 20th. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

