John Elwood Jensen passed away October 6th, 2020 in Ashland Oregon at the age of 85. John was born in Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada on September 13th, 1935 to John Munksgard Jensen and Francess Eloise McBride.
When John was a child, he moved with his family to Gardiner, Oregon where he lived until he graduated from high school. John earned his bachelors degree in elementary education from Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, Oregon, where he met his wife Colleen. John moved to the Santa Rosa area of California when he enlisted in the Army, and after completing his enlistment, he moved to Riverdale and then to Lemoore where he and Colleen taught at Akers Elementary School.
John and Colleen spent nearly 50 years in Lemoore where they made great friends and wonderful memories, and in 2009, they moved to Ashland, Oregon where they remained until his passing.
He is survived by his wife Colleen, his brother Lee, and his three sons, John, Rader, and Eric.
