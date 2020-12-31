John E Amaral

John died December 8, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. John was born May 23, 1929 in Hardwick California to parents Ezidoro and Rosa Amaral.
John attended Laton High School where played Basketball, participated in Track, and played Trombone in the Band . After Graduation he served four years in the US Army, stationed at Brigstock England. There he met the love of his life, Frances Chaplin. The two married in 1953, and had three children Robin ,Tim and Sheri.
John worked at JJ Newberrys, followed by a long career working for Safeway where he retired with 30+ years of service. He never slowed down after retiring, being active with many groups, and if he was home you could always find him in his garage creating something special for one of his many friends. He loved doing lapidary work , and he was well known for his woodcraft.
John loved to travel. A summer long adventure driving the Alaskan Highway was one of his favorite stories to tell. He loved water skiing, fishing, and camping at Shaver Lake and from there made lots of memories with his family and friends. One of his greatest joys was the day he bought his pioneer jet boat.
John was a lifetime member of the Square Eights Club where he learned to square dance and would lead to him expanding his list of many dear friends.
John had a strong faith in God and was the avid member of Saint Brigids church in Hanford.
John is survived by his three children, sons Robin Amaral, Tim Amaral, and daughter Sheri Huff and her husband Eric, grandchildren Erin Simon and husband Ryan, Heather Huff and Matthew Huff.
He is preceded in death of his parents Ezidoro and Rosa Amaral, brothers Joe , Frank, and Willie Amaral
At his wishes Burial services will be held at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella at 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, California on January 22, 2021 at 2 oclock.
A special Thank you to Erin Simon and Becca Mattos for bravley visting him in the Covid 19 unit,it meant the world to him.
