John Carpenter, age 74, departed life on September 3, 2020 in New Bern, North Carolina with his daughter Tami Corson by his side.
Born September 6, 1945, in Vanport, Oregon, to the late John Griffith and Edna (Speer) Carpenter, John was the third of five children: Bonnie, Mary, Johnny, Billy, and Jerry. Johns father purchased a share in the Western States Plywood Mill in 1955, and moved the family to Port Orford, OR. John graduated from Pacific High School in 1963, and joined the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War era. The U.S. Navy shaped Johns life. He had many happy memories of travel, and the ships and submarines he served on. John raised his two children in Hanford, CA, and remained in Harford following his retirement from the Navy on May 1, 1984. He went on to graduate with an Associate degree in Science from College of the Sequoias and attended Fresno State University. He worked as an electrician for Contadina and Ruiz processing plants in the San Joaquin Valley. Then John retired from electrician work and went on to long-haul truck driving. For more than 20 years John built and drove race cars, competing in races around California. He enjoyed fast cars and repairing race cars with his friends. In his retirement years John finally relaxed and settled into a peaceful life in Hanford with his dog Trouble. He enjoyed time with his family. John was a father, brother, and uncle to many women who loved him dearly. In April 2020, John moved to New Bern, North Carolina, to live with his daughter Tami and grandchildren. He settled into his new life with enthusiasm and many plans for fishing and exploring when the pandemic lifted.
John was preceded in death by his son Shane Carpenter, sister Bonnie Wagner, brother Bill Carpenter, and parents, John and Edna Carpenter. He is survived by daughter Tami Corson, son Sean McGiveron, sister Mary Bardell, brother Jerry Carpenter, grandchildren Erik Corson, Ella Corson, Anna Corson, Christopher Carpenter, Shane Carpenter, Brienne Carpenter, Gracie Carpenter, and great grandson Castor Carpenter.
A private service for family will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Ready to Lead, Ready to Follow, Never Quit.
