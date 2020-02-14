John Arden Stanberry
0 entries

John Arden Stanberry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Arden Stanberry

January 10, 1924 - February 5, 2020

John Arden Stanberry, 96, of Laton CA, passed on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A Service will be held on Thursday, February 20th at 6 pm at People's Funeral Chapel with the Graveside Service taking place at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on Friday, February 21st at 11 am.

To send flowers to the family of John Stanberry, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
6:00PM
People's Funeral Chapel
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 21
Graveside Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
San Joaquin Valley National Cementery
32053 W McCabe Rd
Santa Nella, CA 95322
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News