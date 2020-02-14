John Arden Stanberry
January 10, 1924 - February 5, 2020
John Arden Stanberry, 96, of Laton CA, passed on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A Service will be held on Thursday, February 20th at 6 pm at People's Funeral Chapel with the Graveside Service taking place at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on Friday, February 21st at 11 am.
Service information
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
6:00PM
People's Funeral Chapel
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
Feb 21
Graveside Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
San Joaquin Valley National Cementery
32053 W McCabe Rd
Santa Nella, CA 95322
