John Anthony Cano
May 16, 1935 – January 17, 2020
John Anthony Cano of Lemoore passed away on Friday in a Hanford hospital at the age of 84. John was born in Millet, Texas to Leandro and Santos Cano. He was an avid Farmer from a very young age to now. He spent years traveling from Colorado to California taking care of his cotton fields.
You have free articles remaining.
He was near perfect at gardening, being able to grow any fruit or vegetables. He truly enjoyed just being outside watering his plants, and had a routine with his morning coffee at McDonald's without fail. Smart as a whip and quick to hit you with a left hook of knowledge and funny stories. He wore his cowboy boots, jeans & button up shirts from a teenager until now. You would never see our dad without his boots, not once.
John really loved his wife Angelita & family more than anything. His favorite things were watching his kids and grandchildren grow and being the best grandfather possible. Nothing brought him more joy than just being present with the family and kids. Strong, Loving and funny until his last day. That was our dad. We will miss him every day and miss his stories and quippy remarks. “I don't chew my cabbage twice!” Words only our dad knew how to say with conviction.
He is survived by his 6 children: John Cano Jr & Trudy Cano of Hanford, Benita Cano of Lemoore, Leandro Cano of Lemoore, Eddie Cano of Lemoore, Joe & Toby Cano of Hanford and Adela Cano & Trent Light of Lemoore, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 5 siblings: Benita Sanchez, Julia Rascon, Olivia Perez, Albert Cano and Efran Cano. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years Angelita Maria Cano.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.