John A. Green of Coalinga passed away on March 2, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family, at the age of 84. He was born August 1, 1936, in Blum, Texas, to John and Pansy Green. At a young age, John moved to Huron, Ca. He spent his life farming on the west side. He grew many crops; however, best known for his cotton and tomato production. Johns family loved and cherished him deeply. He will be forever in our hearts.
John leaves behind his wife Mary Lee of Coalinga, Ca. His daughter Carol Worth (Jack) and Melinda Jones (Bruce) of Lemoore, Ca. Jeanette Elam (& her late husband, Jack) of Exeter, Ca and Susan Jones (Robert) of Santa Maria, Ca. Sisters Margaret Lowe of Hanford, Ca and Louise Freeman of Bakersfield, Ca. 12 Grandchildren and 25 Great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11:00 am at Faith Fellowship Church, 450 W. Elm, Coalinga, Ca 93210. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service.
