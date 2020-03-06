Johanna (Chevallier) McHale

Hardwick, CA on March 29, 1928 to Carel and Margaret Chevallier. She was third in a family of seven girls. Johanna attended Hardwick Grammar School and Laton High School. She graduated from College of the Sequoias and also attended San Francisco State. She taught elementary school for several years in Fresno and Corcoran. On June 16, 1951, she married George McHale and they treasured 60 years of love until his passing in 2011. George and Johanna lived in Fresno, Bakersfield, Fair Oaks and Cupertino. Following her retirement from the Fremont Union High School District in Sunnyvale, George and Johanna moved to “Lake of the Pines” in Auburn, CA where she enjoyed golfing, gardening, going to the casino and traveling. In 2004, they moved to Exeter and enjoyed being close to three of her sisters. Johanna was a charter member of the Exeter Friendship Connection.