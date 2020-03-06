Johanna (Chevallier) McHale
March 29, 1928-February 11, 2020

Johanna (Chevallier) McHale, 91, passed away February 11, 2020 in Visalia, CA. Johanna was born in

Hardwick, CA on March 29, 1928 to Carel and Margaret Chevallier. She was third in a family of seven girls. Johanna attended Hardwick Grammar School and Laton High School. She graduated from College of the Sequoias and also attended San Francisco State. She taught elementary school for several years in Fresno and Corcoran. On June 16, 1951, she married George McHale and they treasured 60 years of love until his passing in 2011. George and Johanna lived in Fresno, Bakersfield, Fair Oaks and Cupertino. Following her retirement from the Fremont Union High School District in Sunnyvale, George and Johanna moved to “Lake of the Pines” in Auburn, CA where she enjoyed golfing, gardening, going to the casino and traveling. In 2004, they moved to Exeter and enjoyed being close to three of her sisters. Johanna was a charter member of the Exeter Friendship Connection.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years George, her two sisters, Marie Boyle, Corie Bryant. She is survived by her four loving children, Kathleen (Rodney), Brian (Barbara), Eileen (Richard), Patrick (Will), nine grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and her sisters, Bette Rasmussen of Hanford, Trudy (Gary) Schlaich, Cathy (Dick) Boone of Exeter, and Carolyn (Jim) Neely of Tennessee, sister-in-laws, Donna McHale and Alice McHale as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Johanna possessed an amazing, joyful zest for life and will be missed by all who knew her. She treasured the time spent with family and friends.

Sincere thanks to Doctors Andrea and Michael Boone, along with her “Angel caregivers” Maria Girard and Toni Suzor. A Mass and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 12:30 PM, at St. Claire's Catholic Church in Three Rivers, CA.

When you see a beautiful sunset, think of Johanna, and in her memory, hug your children and those close to you.

