JOEY CRUZ
JOEY CRUZ

September 27, 1979 January 12, 2021

“AN AMAZING FATHER, SON, BROTHER, AND FRIEND”

Joey Cruz was born in Fresno. He lived in Kingsburg, Selma, and Clovis. He's survived by his Mother, Elva Cavazos, Brother, Michael Cruz, Children Joey Cruz, Alyssa Cruz, and Elva Alicia Cruz. His aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a tremendous number of friends.

He honorably served our country and became a proud firefighter for the Airforce. Joey wrestled during school and attended college for a couple of years. Wrestling was his passion and he trained his son to be a humble National Champion. Although Joey had cancer and had one year to live, he blessed us with ten more. He fought for his kids, they were his world and his will to keep fighting. Joey has friends from near, far, and all parts of the country.

We all know we lost a great man that was delta hard hand, made the most of it, and left us with those unforgettable memories we will carry in our hearts.

