Joel Clarence Cash
November 15, 1935 – June 14, 2019
Joel Clarence Cash, 83, of Hanford passed away June 14th. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00 A.M. at Grangeville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
