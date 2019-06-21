{{featured_button_text}}

Joel Clarence Cash

November 15, 1935 – June 14, 2019

Joel Clarence Cash, 83, of Hanford passed away June 14th. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00 A.M. at Grangeville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

