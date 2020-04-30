Joe Vidaurri of Hanford passed away peacefully at home on April 24th due to complications of renal failure. He was born in the adobe home his father built in Hanford, and was preceded in Death by his parents: Narciso and Antonia; his siblings: Henry, Cecil, Arthur and Lydia; his grandson Jeriko Vidaurri. He is survived by children: Andre, Joseph, David and Stella Vidaurri; and grandchildren: Nickolas, Elena, Marina, Marcus & Victoria Vidaurri, and Maya Sidwell.

Joe graduated from Hanford High School in 1958. He attended the College of the Sequoias and San Francisco State University earning a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1974. He was known for his love & vast knowledge of Jazz music. He also participated in the founding & development of the The Hanford Boxing Club. He worked many years in the San Francisco Bay Area and later in life lived in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, where he had dual citizenship. Due to complications following a surgery in 2015 Joe moved from San Francisco back to Hanford and lived with his daughter Stella who patiently and lovingly cared for him in his final years of life.