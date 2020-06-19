Joe Piseno Maya

Joe P. Maya proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on board the U.S.S. Uhlmann DD-687. He received a degree from the University of California, Davis in Agriculture. Joe was elected for 2 terms in the Brawley City Council and was the first Mexican- American Mayor for the City of Brawley. He was elected to the Reef-Sunset School District Board for 18 years plus and served as president several times. Joe was a founding member of El Pueblo, People for Clean Air and Water. He was a past member of the Avenal Rotary Club and served as president, attending the Rotary Club International Convention in London. Joe's work life began over 70 years ago as a farmer and grower in the Imperial Valley and eventually moved to the San Joaquin Valley. He enjoyed creating plant maps, walking the fields, checking on the seed growth and harvest time. He also enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren to the fields and teaching them all how to drive a truck at a young age. His main crops were iceberg and romaine lettuce, melons, and tomatoes. He employed many people over the years and was well known and respected in the farming community.