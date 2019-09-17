Joe John Hendricks
December 18, 1947-September 12, 2019
A fulfilling and happy life for Joe John Hendricks “Baptista” ended on September 12th 2019. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
Joe is survived by his best friend and wife Janice of 52 years, his son Jeff and wife Mandy. His grandchildren Wyatt and wife Heather, Lyndsey and fiancé Cody and great granddaughter Fallyn Lula. Joe was proceeded in death by his parents and daughter in-law Terrie Ann Hendricks.
Joe was born in Sacramento Ca and grew up on a large dairy in Raisin City Ca. He spent his life providing for his family by working as a butcher, truck driver, but his love for horses led him to work as a cowboy at feed yards, outside ranches, and a Ferrier. He also bought and sold horses for years. Family and team roping were two of joe's biggest joys along with driving and showing mules as a teamster at the Bishop Mule Days.
Joe was a great storyteller. He was always ready with a story told in his unique and colorful way. His grand kids called him “Grumpy” but don't let the name fool you. Joe loved his family more than most.
The Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at 1pm, Church of Christ, Caruthers Ca, 2341 Sandy St. Saturday, September 21st 2019.
