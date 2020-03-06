Joe Henderson
August 29, 1940 – March 4, 2020
Joe Henderson was born on August 29, 1940 in Checotah Oklahoma to Floyd and Oleta Henderson. He attended school in Tehachapi, CA and graduated in 1959. He married Patricia Kelly and settled in Avenal where they raised three children: Debbra, (Tuck), Tony, and Mark. Joe enjoyed a long career at PG&E. Besides his family, Joe's greatest joy was working with his sons buying and remodeling homes and buildings. He spent his greatest years at his property on the Kings River where he spent time with his family.
Joe is survived by his daughter Debbra and son in law Mike Tuck, his son Mark Henderson, his daughter-in-law law Susan Henderson, 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, his son Tony, his grandson Joseph, and most recently his wife Patricia.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Funeral Service will be help on Wednesday at 1:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
420 West D Street
Lemoore, CA 93245
1:00PM
420 West D Street
Lemoore, CA 93245
