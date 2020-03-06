Joe Henderson was born on August 29, 1940 in Checotah Oklahoma to Floyd and Oleta Henderson. He attended school in Tehachapi, CA and graduated in 1959. He married Patricia Kelly and settled in Avenal where they raised three children: Debbra, (Tuck), Tony, and Mark. Joe enjoyed a long career at PG&E. Besides his family, Joe's greatest joy was working with his sons buying and remodeling homes and buildings. He spent his greatest years at his property on the Kings River where he spent time with his family.