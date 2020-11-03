You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe G. Alvarez
0 entries

Joe G. Alvarez

March 19, 1945-October 26, 2020

  • 0
Alvarez.jpg

Joe G. Alvarez, a resident of Kingsburg, California, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 75, in Fresno, California. Joe was born to Alfonso Alvarez and Hermelinda Gallegos on March 19, 1945, in Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico.

Joe is survived by his wife Hope, his seven children JoAnn, Linda, Erma, Bobby, Rick, Laura, and Michael as well as his 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He worked a long career in the agriculture industry.

A Rosary will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 6th, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg, California.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Service is scheduled also for Friday, November 6th, at 11:00 am at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg, California.

Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Alvarez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News