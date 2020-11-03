Joe G. Alvarez, a resident of Kingsburg, California, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 75, in Fresno, California. Joe was born to Alfonso Alvarez and Hermelinda Gallegos on March 19, 1945, in Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico.
Joe is survived by his wife Hope, his seven children JoAnn, Linda, Erma, Bobby, Rick, Laura, and Michael as well as his 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He worked a long career in the agriculture industry.
A Rosary will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 6th, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg, California.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Service is scheduled also for Friday, November 6th, at 11:00 am at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg, California.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
