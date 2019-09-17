Joe Brum Thomas
July 16, 1937 – September 15, 2019
Joe Brum Thomas, of Hanford, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was 82 years old. Joe was born to Manuel and Maria Tomas in Pico, Azores on July 16, 1937. He came to California in 1963 and worked for several years at Standard Register and the Pirelli Tire Company. Joe also did some cattle ranching before his retirement. He was a member of the PFSA and Luso America. In his leisure time loved to spend his time with his grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to go fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Iva Thomas and his daughter Eva Monteiro & husband Manuel of Riverdale. He also leaves his beloved grandsons Darrin Monteiro & wife Katelyn of Hanford, David Monteiro of Riverdale, and Brian Monteiro & wife Shelby of Hanford as well as two great-grandchildren Lincoln and Emma Monteiro and, also a great-grandson and great-granddaughter on the way.
Rosary for Joe will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Funeral mass will follow at 11:30am at the church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Chapel, Hanford.
