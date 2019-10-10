{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Bob Walton

July 27, 1952 - September 19, 2019

Joe Bob Walton, 67, of Hanford passed Thursday September 19, 2019

A memorial of his life will be held at 11:00 Monday October 14, 2019 at the Hanford Cemetery

